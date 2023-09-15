Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

AKRO opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,142,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and sold 73,871 shares valued at $3,703,386. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

