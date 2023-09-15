Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALPN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ALPN opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $583.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 493,027 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on immune therapeutics. The company has strategic collaborations immunotherapies via protein engineering technologies with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. Its pipeline includes Povetacicept (ALPN-303), which is in a phase 1b, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune cytopenias, including immune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease; and in phase 1b/2a, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.

