Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,969,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,201 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $350,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $893,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 226,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

