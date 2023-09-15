AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Down 32.5% in August

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AmBase Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.14 on Friday. AmBase has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

