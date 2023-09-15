American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.97.

Shares of AEP opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

