American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

