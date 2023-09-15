American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

