American Trust Buys 540 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

BAC stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

