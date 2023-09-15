American Trust Has $397,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American Trust decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,890 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.87. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.