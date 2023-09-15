American Trust Has $397,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American Trust decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,890 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.87. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

