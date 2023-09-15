American Trust Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

American Trust lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 20.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $160.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.12. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.