American Trust Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American Trust reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Truist Financial by 122.1% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

TFC opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

