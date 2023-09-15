Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 10,663 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $279,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,157.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,244.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,357.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

