Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 156,688 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,688 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $325,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.