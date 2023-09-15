Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 85,212 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $383,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,419 shares of company stock worth $3,290,478 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

