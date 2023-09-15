Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $363.77 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $363,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $282.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

