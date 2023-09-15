Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $390.90 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 150.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $390,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 2.0 %

SO stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $79.15.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

