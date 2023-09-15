Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,215,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 413,880 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $364,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

