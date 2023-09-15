Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,572,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179,447 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $341,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 33.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 823,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,460.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 286,449 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 641,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $115.65 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

