Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 2,734,771 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $262,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,149,000 after acquiring an additional 527,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,511.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,591.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,045 shares of company stock worth $17,050,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

