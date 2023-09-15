Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 214,191 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $303,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AME opened at $152.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.