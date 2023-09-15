Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,416,095 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,416,095 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $341,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $274,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 393,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 47,661 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

