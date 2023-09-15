Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $348,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,984. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,197.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,025.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2,757.24. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

