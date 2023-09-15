Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.