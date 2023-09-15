Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report released on Monday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,532 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $21,180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,996,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

