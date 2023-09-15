Analysts Offer Predictions for Acelyrin, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Acelyrin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.11) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acelyrin’s current full-year earnings is ($7.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s FY2027 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLRN. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SLRN opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87. Acelyrin has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.88.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $77,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $18,377,000. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $195,096,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $2,322,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

