Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

AMAT opened at $144.57 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

