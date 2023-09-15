Analysts Offer Predictions for Skillsoft Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Skillsoft in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skillsoft from $3.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

SKIL opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.21. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alcentra Ltd BNY Mellon boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 148.7% during the first quarter. Alcentra Ltd BNY Mellon now owns 2,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,541,000 after buying an additional 1,332,726 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

See Also

