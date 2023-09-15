Analysts Offer Predictions for WESCO International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $15.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $155.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $112.08 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $610,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $1,399,902. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

