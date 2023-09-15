Analyzing Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -827.43% -81.65% aTyr Pharma N/A -49.51% -39.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gamida Cell and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 4 0 3.00 aTyr Pharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,127.81%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Gamida Cell.

42.7% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gamida Cell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$79.38 million ($0.58) -1.97 aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 9.28 -$45.34 million ($1.23) -1.37

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Gamida Cell on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, an investigational NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

