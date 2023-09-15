Analyzing Premier Foods (PFODF) & Its Competitors

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Free Report) is one of 180 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Premier Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Premier Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Premier Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Foods Competitors 616 2600 3303 54 2.43

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Premier Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Premier Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Foods N/A N/A -2.14 Premier Foods Competitors $3.01 billion $80.60 million 234.00

Premier Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods. Premier Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A Premier Foods Competitors -39.12% -209.38% -10.69%

Summary

Premier Foods competitors beat Premier Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands. The company also provides dumplings under the Atora brand name; plain flour under the Be-Ro brand; dried milk under the Marvel brand name; plain and self-raising flour under the McDougalls brand; and plant based food under the Plantastic brand name. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

