Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average is $175.04. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

