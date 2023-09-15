Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $216.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $222.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.04. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 666,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $166,399,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

