Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the iPhone maker's stock. Wedbush's price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

