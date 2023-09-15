Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Down 1.4%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.51). 1,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 392.67.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

