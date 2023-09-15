Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 126,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance
KMF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $8.60.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
