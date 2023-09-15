Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 321,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 273.14%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on NNDM

Nano Dimension Profile

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.