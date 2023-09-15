Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

