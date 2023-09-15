Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 111,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS UOCT opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

