Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. American Trust lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $116.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

