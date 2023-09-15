Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. American Trust lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IEI stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $116.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.