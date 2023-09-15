Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,520 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

