Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,766 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.