Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

