Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

