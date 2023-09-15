Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,847 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,479,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,176,000 after buying an additional 63,857 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $462.08 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.69 and a 200-day moving average of $490.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

