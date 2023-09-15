Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,540 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.