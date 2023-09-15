Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,054 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $170.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $185.14. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.