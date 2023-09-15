Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,198 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $160.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.23.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

