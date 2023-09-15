Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

