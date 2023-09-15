Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,100,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,412,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TT opened at $202.05 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day moving average is $187.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.