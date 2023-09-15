Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

